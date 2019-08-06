Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones out for 2019 season with torn ACL

Maryland sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones tore the ACL in his left leg at practice Monday and will miss the 2019 season, the school announced Tuesday.
Jones’ college football career began with scoring plays the first three times he touched the ball in the 2018 season opener against Texas.
The injury is a blow to the Terps, who were counting on the 6-foot-1, 189-pound Floridian to pick up where he left off as a freshman. He caught 22 passes for 288 yards and rushed 18 times for another 173 yards, scoring seven touchdowns and passing for one. Jones’ five receiving touchdowns were the most by a Terps freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012.
In a season-opening 34-29 win over then-No. 23 ranked Texas at FedEx Field, Jones scored on a 28-yard run on a jet sweep on Maryland’s first possession, caught a 65-yard touchdown pass and passed for a 20-yard touchdown to Taivon Jacobs to give the Terps a 24-7 lead.
Jones became the first freshman to be involved in a scoring play the first three times he touched the ball since Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2012. Jones later became the first Big Ten freshman to have a touchdown catch and touchdown run in two difference games since Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett in 2003.
The silver lining for the Terps is they are stocked with several other promising young receivers, including sophomores Dontay Demus (13 catches for 278 yards last season), Darryl Jones (nine catches for 147 yards) and Brian Cobbs (five catches for 108 yards).