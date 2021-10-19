Maryland wide receiver corps takes another hit as Jeshaun Jones will miss rest of season with lower-leg injury

Maryland senior wide receiver Jeshaun Jones is out for the season with a lower-leg injury that will require surgery, coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday.
Locksley also said starting junior linebacker Durell Nchami is expected to miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury and will undergo surgery.
The injury to Jones, who left during the Terps’ first drive in their 66-17 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 9, is yet another blow to Maryland’s strong wide receiving corps as senior Dontay Demus Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury against Iowa on Oct. 1. Jones, who had 224 receiving yards on 18 receptions this season, also missed all of the 2019 season after a torn ACL.
Senior Brian Cobbs has taken Jones’ spot on the depth chart, while sophomore Rakim Jarrett will see his role increase even further. Jarrett has 319 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 22 catches.
“[Jarrett] is no longer the little brother in the room,” Locksley said. “He now has to become kind of the big brother. I’ve always said leadership is having a positive impact on others. We are going to have to get a little bit more out of him.”
Locksley is “hopeful” senior defensive backs Jakorian Bennett and Kenny Bennett will be available Saturday against Minnesota. Both players missed the Ohio State game with hamstring injuries.
Locksley said he hopes freshman linebacker Branden Jennings can practice this week.