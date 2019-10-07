Maryland junior running back Javon Leake was named the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Leake ran back the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown in his team’s 48-7 win at Rutgers on Saturday. He also scored two rushing touchdowns, for 42 yards and 12 yards.
It marked the second straight season in which Leake won the honor. Leake was named Special Teams Player of the Week after a 97-yard kickoff return against Illinois in October last year. That week Leake became the first Big Ten player to also be named Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three touchdowns in Maryland’s 63-33 win.
On Monday, Leake was also named to the weekly honor roll of the Paul Hornung Award — given annually to college football’s most versatile offensive player.
Leake has gained 262 yards and scored four touchdowns on 29 carries this season, including a 64-yard touchdown run in a 63-20 win over then-No. 21 Syracuse last month.