“I have sort of become a nuisance to my specialist group,” said Rosenberry, who won the job at Maryland after Matt Oliveira transferred to South Carolina last spring. “It’s unnatural to snap as much as I do. I see it as a way to keep peak form. I’ve sort of had to get them to compromise on certain days when they would catch me. The important thing is I need someone who knows what my snap is supposed to feel like.”