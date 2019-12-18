Ja’Kai Green, a three-star offensive tackle from St. Frances, was the first in line for Maryland on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Green, officially signed at 7:01 a.m.. Green was quickly followed by three-star wide receiver Deajaun McDougle of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and three-star safeties Riyad Wilmot of Fort Lauderdale and Glen Miller of Orange Park, Florida, who also signed with the Terps.
Linebacker Ruben Hyppolite of Hollywood, Florida, the only four-star prospect to commit to the Terps prior to signing day, also officially committed. As of 8:15 a.m., Maryland had signed nine of the 26 players who had previously committed to coach Mike Locksley and his staff.
Green, an All-Metro selection by The Baltimore Sun as an offensive lineman, was a two-year starter and a team captain for St. Frances, which finished 11-1 and was the top-ranked team in the state for the second straight season.