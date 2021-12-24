Former Florida WR Jacob Copeland announces he will transfer to Maryland

Copeland’s addition bolster’s a Maryland receiving corps that could be one of the best in the country next season. Senior Dontay Demus Jr., who was the Terps’ leading wide receiver before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October, will return for a fifth season rather than enter the 2022 NFL draft. Junior receiver Jeshaun Jones, who also suffered a season-ending injury, is expected to return alongside sophomore Rakim Jarrett, freshman Marcus Fleming and recently signed four-star recruits Octavian Smith Jr. and Shaleak Knotts.