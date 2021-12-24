Former Florida WR Jacob Copeland announces he will transfer to Maryland

One week after national signing day, the Maryland football team added more talent to the roster.
Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland, a former four-star prospect, announced Friday on Twitter that he will transfer to Maryland.
Copeland, a redshirt junior, started 11 games for the Gators this season, recording 41 catches for a team-high 642 yards and four touchdowns. After entering the transfer portal, he still suited up for the Gasparilla Bowl against Central Florida on Thursday night, finishing with two catches for 35 yards in a 29-17 loss at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
The 6-foot, 202-pound Copeland, who was ranked the No. 69 player and No. 12 receiver in the Class of 2018, totaled 84 catches for 1,331 yards and nine touchdowns in his career at Florida.
Copeland’s addition bolster’s a Maryland receiving corps that could be one of the best in the country next season. Senior Dontay Demus Jr., who was the Terps’ leading wide receiver before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October, will return for a fifth season rather than enter the 2022 NFL draft. Junior receiver Jeshaun Jones, who also suffered a season-ending injury, is expected to return alongside sophomore Rakim Jarrett, freshman Marcus Fleming and recently signed four-star recruits Octavian Smith Jr. and Shaleak Knotts.
