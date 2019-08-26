Graduate transfer Josh Jackson named Maryland’s starting quarterback for season opener against Howard

From the moment in February when Josh Jackson announced he was transferring to Maryland after graduating from Virginia Tech in May, it was presumed that the redshirt junior would be starting for the Terps in 2019.
After a surprisingly heated battle with fellow redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome for much of the team’s preseason camp, first-year coach Mike Locksley named Jackson the starter Monday for Saturday’s opener against Howard.
“After an extremely tight camp battle, we felt that Josh earned the starting role,” Locksley said in a statement released by the team. “Josh and Piggy pushed each other throughout the summer and into camp. We are excited about the talent in the quarterback room and strongly feel we can win with both guys. We’ll find ways to utilize each of their talents, but are confident with Josh leading the team.”
Locksley said throughout camp that past performance was not nearly as big a factor as what the two quarterbacks did on the practice field this summer, but Jackson’s 16-game resume in Blacksburg should not be overlooked.
Before breaking his leg in the third game last season, the 6-2, 218-pound Jackson had completed 272 of 454 passes for 3,556 yards and 25 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 385 yards and seven touchdowns. Virginia Tech was 11-5 with Jackson as a starter.
As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Jackson burst on the scene by leading the Hokies to a 31-24 win over rival West Virginia, completing 15 of 26 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 101 yards on 11 carries against the then-22nd ranked Mountaineers.
For the season, Jackson completed 236 of 396 passes (59.6 percent) for 2,991 yards, with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His passing yardage and completions led all Power Five freshman quarterbacks and his touchdowns were second only among freshmen to Georgia’s Jake Fromm.
Jackson set Virginia Tech freshman records for touchdown passes, passing yards and games throwing for 200 yards or more, with nine.
Jackson’s decision to leave Blacksburg was precipitated by the fact that Hokies coach Justin Fuente said that he would have to win his job back after Ryan Willis, who replaced him, put up comparable passing numbers despite Virginia Tech going 4-7 with the Kansas transfer as the starter.
It also had to do with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler becoming head coach at Bowling Green. Loeffler had played and coached at Michigan, where Jackson’s father, Fred, was an assistant for 23 years and had recruited Jackson.