It's now official: QB Josh Jackson, TE Tyler Mabry join Terps as grad transfers

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson and former Buffalo tight end Tyler Mabry have officially joined the Maryland football team as graduate transfers, first-year coach Michael Locksley announced in a statement Tuesday.

Both players, who will be eligible to play in 2019, previously announced their intention to transfer earlier this year on social media. Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining, while Mabry has one.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Jackson is expected to start this fall for the Terps. Jackson started all 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017, throwing for a 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns. He missed most of last season after fracturing his fibula.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Mabry was a first-team Mid-American Conference selection last season. He caught 27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Maryland couldn’t announce their signings until they had graduated.

CAPTION Maryland women’s golf coach Diana Cantu talks about building the Terps into an NCAA tournament team during her five years in College Park. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland women’s golf coach Diana Cantu talks about building the Terps into an NCAA tournament team during her five years in College Park. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland junior Javon Leake talks about the competition among the team’s running backs under new coach Michael Locksley. Maryland junior Javon Leake talks about the competition among the team’s running backs under new coach Michael Locksley.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56