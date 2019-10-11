They are among 13 players who the Boilermakers have listed as out indefinitely, out for the season or questionable for Saturday’s game. The list also includes fifth-year senior defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal, who has been out since tearing his ACL in last season’s regular-season finale against Indiana. Brohm also said Monday that he was considering replacing as many as four starters on the offensive line after the Boilermakers allowed 10 sacks in last week’s 35-7 loss at then-No. 12 Penn State.