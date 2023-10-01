Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 44-17 win against Indiana

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryland linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) celebrates his sack of Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Losing a starter for any extended period of time can be significant for any college football program. But Maryland might be well-equipped to absorb the blow stemming from tight end Corey Dyches’ absence.

The redshirt junior who is tied for second on the offense in receptions (18) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (214) left in the second half of the Terps’ 44-17 pummeling of visiting Indiana. It isn’t clear what forced Dyches from the game or if he will miss more time, but if he can’t play Saturday at No. 4 Ohio State, the team has options.

Redshirt freshman Preston Howard (McDonogh) and freshmen Rico Walker and Dylan Wade each caught a pass Saturday with Wade making his 3-yard grab in the end zone to extend Maryland’s advantage to 37-3 midway through the third quarter. Add freshman A.J. Szymanski (Loyola Blakefield), and tight ends coach Kevin Sumlin — who also is the team’s associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator — seems to have an embarrassment of riches.

“I’ve been saying that the tight end room is a lot like how the running backs room was a year ago,” coach Mike Locksley said. “People say, hey, we lost a guy [current Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo] that made some plays for us, but I see No. 17, Rico Walker, out there making plays and playing a lot of reps. I see 85 [Howard] leaping and hurdling over people. And now you see 18 [Wade]. Coach Sumlin’s got a talented room there. A.J. Szymanski is in short-yardage situations for us. We’ve just got to keep bringing those young guys along. We need them.”

Here are three other observations from the Terps’ victory that improved their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

Tai Felton gives the offense another receiving weapon not named Jeshaun Jones

Of the offense’s 20 receptions of 20 yards or longer, graduate student Jeshaun Jones is tied for the team lead with five such catches. Tied with him is junior Tai Felton.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Felton grabbed the spotlight Saturday by catching seven balls for a career-high 134 yards and three touchdowns to become the first player in program history to register three receiving scores in the first half. He also became the first player to catch three touchdowns in a game since Torrey Smith had four against North Carolina State on Nov. 27, 2010.

Felton, who is now tied with junior Kaden Prather for the team lead in touchdown receptions (three) and trails only Jones in catches (18) and yards (299), might have been even more productive if he hadn’t dropped some long-distance, 50-50 balls earlier in the season. He acknowledged that his performance against Indiana was a “confidence booster.”

Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton catches a pass while being defended by Indiana defensive back Kobee Minor (5) in the first half Saturday in College Park. Felton had seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the 44-17 win. (Terrance Williams/AP)

“But just believing in myself, I know what I can do since I started playing football,” he said. “I know my skill set and what I can do. I know my coaches and teammates believe in me and trust in me. So I can’t let them down. I’ve just got to keep moving.”

Locksley hardly seemed surprised by Felton’s display, describing him as a playmaker. If Locksley has one (minor) complaint, he said he wished Felton was more demanding.

“Today, he made those plays, and I think and hope that it’s able to jump-start the confidence that he needs,” he said. “I like receivers that beg for the ball. He’s one of those guys that, he really won’t say anything. He’ll get a catch, he’ll do his job. I’m glad to see him make those plays, and hopefully, it ignites him to play like an alpha male.”

Asked whether he would take up Locksley on his wish, Felton replied with a smile, “I’m not going to be begging for the ball. If the ball comes my way, I’ll just make a play.”

Taulia Tagovailoa set a few more records Saturday, and Locksley thinks he can play better

Redshirt senior Taulia Tagovailoa’s numbers from Saturday are eye-opening.

He became the first quarterback in program history to reach the 9,000-passing yards milestone on the first offensive play of the game — a 62-yard completion to Jones. Tagovailoa joined Scott Milanovich for the most touchdown passes in a game (five), which Milanovich accomplished against North Carolina State on Nov. 5, 1994.

Tagovailoa, who connected on 24 of 34 throws for 352 yards, extended his school records of 300-yard passing games (14), touchdown passes (64), passing yards (9,343), and completions (776). It’s difficult to imagine someone following Tagovailoa and resetting those marks.

Tagovailoa took the achievements in stride.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa celebrates a touchdown Saturday against Indiana in College Park. As well as Tagovailoa played, coach MIke Locksley said the quarterback is capable of more. (Gail Burton/AP)

“All those things are blessings,” he said. “Honestly, it’s a testament to the O-line blocking, the receivers catching the ball, everyone doing their job. The thing for me, the biggest thing is just focusing on the two things that Coach always talks about, and that’s winning the football game and playing to the standard. I think if we can continue to do that, we’ll continue to make history.”

As well as Tagovailoa played against Indiana, though, Locksley said the quarterback is capable of more.

“I wouldn’t go there yet,” he said when asked if that was Tagovailoa’s best game with the Terps. “He’s a talented player, he played really well today, he played mistake-free football for the most part. How he goes, we go. When he’s in rhythm — and today we got in rhythm with the early play to Jeshaun down the sideline — he’s that type of guy. Some guys are shooters, some guys are scorers, and he’s got that scoring mentality that when we play in rhythm and calls are coming in and guys are lining up, the scheme allows quarterbacks to find really talented players, and a bunch of guys showed up and made plays for us.

“I know Lia gets a ton of the credit, but I’m sure he’ll tell you that some of those receivers and tight ends and offensive linemen did a really good job as well.”

Maryland earned some much-needed momentum for Saturday at No. 4 Ohio State

As lopsided as the final score suggested, the Terps still needed to put forth some effort to dispose of Indiana. And they might not have their full complement of players if Dyches, senior cornerback Tarheeb Still and sophomore linebackers Caleb Wheatland and Jaishawn Barham (St. Frances) are unavailable or limited by injuries.

Throw in that the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) enjoyed a bye this weekend, and it would seem Maryland is eyeing an uphill battle.

But the Terps might have something that Ohio State doesn’t: some positive vibes after a dominant showing against the Hoosiers. Senior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II called the team’s outing “very important.”

Indiana coach Tom Allen, left, shakes hands with Maryland coach Mike Locksley after Saturday's game in College Park. "It created momentum, and that to me is what it’s all about," Locksley said about the 44-17 win. (Terrance Williams/AP)

“It’s all about playing and winning to our standard, and I think we did that tonight,” he said. “We didn’t really finish strong like we wanted to in that fourth quarter defensive-wise, but other than that, we handled our business.”

The Terps have never beaten the Buckeyes, who have won all eight meetings. But players and coaches are in much better spirits to practice and craft strategy after a win rather than a loss, and Locksley is fully aware of how valuable Saturday’s victory was.

“It put us in a position to have an opportunity,” he said. “It created momentum, and that to me is what it’s all about. So we’ve still got to put in some work this week. We’ve got a tremendous challenge. We’re excited about the challenge.

“As I’ve said before, the opponent’s got to be faceless and nameless, and we won’t prepare any differently for Ohio State than we did this week. That’s what this standard is all about, and we’ll keep trying to plug away. Players make plays, and coaches got to do a good job of putting them in position to do it. Who knows? We’ll go up to Columbus and see how it plays out.”

