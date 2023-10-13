Maryland football looking to ‘snap back’ against Illinois on homecoming after frustrating loss at Ohio State

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

There is little Mike Locksley can do to change Maryland football’s 37-17 loss at then-No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday — the Terps’ first of the season and one that dropped them behind the Buckeyes, No. 2 Michigan and No. 6 Penn State in the race for the Big Ten championship.

But Locksley knows that as the coach, he can have an impact on how Maryland bounces back.

“As I told our guys Saturday postgame, if we keep preparing the way we’ve prepared the last couple of weeks and if we keep believing the way we’re believing, we’re going to win a lot of games,” he said Tuesday during his weekly media availability. “It’s our job as coaches to try to put last week behind us. I can tell you it lingered a little bit, and it’s my job to get us through it, to get us to snap back. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes and continue to practice during the week as we have all year.”

The first opportunity for the Terps (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) to rebound occurs Saturday when Illinois (2-4, 0-3) visits SECU Stadium at 3:30 p.m. Maryland has won its two previous meetings with the Fighting Illini.

There is still much for the Terps to earn this season. A victory would put them in position for their third consecutive bowl for the first time since the 2001 to 2003 stretch when they appeared in the Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl and Gator Bowl, respectively, and lift them to 3-1 in the Big Ten for the first time in program history.

And just as importantly, a win could help Maryland stay on the heels of the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0), the Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) and the Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0) in the race to represent the East Division in the Big Ten championship game in two months. So the players know they must treat the setback to Ohio State as a speed bump, not a roadblock.

“I don’t like to lose. That’s just the competitor in me,” junior middle linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II said. “All the guys on our team, including our head coach and other coaches, are the same way. We’re highly competitive. So to lose, it’s definitely frustrating, but it’s a long season. We have a lot of opportunities ahead of us, and we’re looking forward to that. It’s just about learning from those losses and turning them into wins.”

That learning began the day after the team returned from Columbus, Ohio. During a coaches’ meeting Sunday afternoon, Locksley went around the table and asked each coach to single out one play or decision he would do differently. Locksley also participated, chastising himself for forgoing what would have been a 47-yard field-goal attempt by redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Howes on fourth-and-1 at the Buckeyes’ 29-yard line in favor of a keeper by redshirt sophomore quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. that went nowhere.

“I’ve got to enjoy winning more than I hate to lose," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said. "If you do that, then it helps you get through what I’ve kind of gone through in the last 48 hours.” (Jay LaPrete/AP)

“I second-guess myself a lot. Like, ‘Damn, I should have just kicked it.’ But you always do that as a coach,” said Locksley, who used an analogy of feeling worse for losing $100 than feeling better after finding the money later. “I’ve got to enjoy winning more than I hate to lose. If you do that, then it helps you get through what I’ve kind of gone through in the last 48 hours.”

The old adage of enjoying wins and dwelling on losses for 24 hours before moving on to the next challenge seemed more than appropriate last weekend. But Hyppolite said there were lessons players and coaches could distill from the game.

“Just learn from it,” he said. “Saturday’s loss was tough because we started off strong and didn’t finish how we wanted to. All we can do is learn from it and grow. Don’t let one loss turn into two. So our biggest thing is just learning from that and growing.”

Locksley pointed out this week is the team’s first after a loss. How the players respond will be a sign of the locker room culture that Locksley frequently touts, and redshirt freshman nose tackle Jordan Phillips said he and his teammates don’t intend to let the Ohio State setback spiral into another.

“We do our best as teammates to constantly remind each other, ‘Hey, that’s in the past. It’s on to the next,’” he said. “I think we’ve done a good job so far of just reminding each other of that. I feel like we’ve got that out of our system, and now we’re ready for what’s next.”

As damaging as the loss to the Buckeyes was, Maryland is still 5-1. Locksley said the players and coaches shouldn’t lose sight of the work it took to get here.

“If anybody took a poll and said, ‘You get to be 5-1 at the midpoint of the season and you can take or leave it,’ I’d say a lot of us would take it,” he said. “We had a tremendous test against one of the top teams in the country that we didn’t pass, but I thought we put forth a valiant effort in terms of how you prepare to go win a game like that, the mindset you need to have to win a game like that. Now the next step is to go win a game like that.”

That next challenge appears to be scheduled for Nov. 4 when Penn State visits College Park. But before that occurs, the Terps get an opponent in Illinois that has followed a win with back-to-back losses. The Fighting Illini have surrendered at least 28 points in four of six games, and Hyppolite is convinced Maryland will pounce on the opportunity to turn the page.

“We’re going to respond. I’m confident,” he said. “It goes back to our offseason training. We trained to prepare for moments like this. We didn’t want it to be easy. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. This is just adversity in the way right now, and we’re going to overcome it.”

Homecoming

Illinois at Maryland

Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

TV: Chs. 11, 4

Radio: 105.7 FM

Line: Maryland by 14

Outlook: As deflating as Saturday’s loss at then-No. 4 Ohio State was, there remains a path to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2, and Maryland would be well-advised to take advantage of this matchup to resume its march. The Fighting Illini have dropped their past two games by a combined score of 62-26, including a 20-7 loss against Nebraska on Friday. They rank last among 14 conference teams in categories such as points and yards allowed per game (28.8 and 401.5), sacks gained and allowed per game (1.3 and 3.8) and interceptions thrown (eight). A win would make the Terps bowl eligible at the earliest date since the 2001 squad qualified Oct. 11 after improving to 6-0 on the strength of a 20-17 win at Georgia Tech.

Key for Maryland: The offense compiled more runs of 10-plus yards and passes of 20-plus yards against opposing defenses in the first five games than opponents did. But the well ran dry against Ohio State, which had six big plays compared to the Terps’ five. Locksley noted the Illinois defense plays a lot of man coverage. “We usually have an explosive here or there in every series that ignites us,” he said. “We’re going to have to play really smart and really sound on the offensive side of the ball this week and take what the defense gives us.”

Key for Illinois: The Fighting Illini’s biggest weapon on offense is 5-foot-10, 185-pound Isaiah Williams. The junior wide receiver leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (503) and catches (38) and ranks second in receiving yards per game (83.8). Locksley compared him favorably to Virginia’s Malik Washington and Indiana’s Jaylin Lucas in terms of how those teams employ quick screens and motion to get the ball to those players. “He’s that type of player that we need to know where he is at all times because he is a dangerous threat,” he said.