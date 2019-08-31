Maryland wins coach Mike Locksley’s first game in record fashion, routing Howard, 79-0

For awhile Mike Locksley’s debut as Maryland’s coach looked a lot like former coach DJ Durkin’s first game three years ago. It was the same opponent, and a much bigger rout than a 39-point blowout win for the Terps in 2016. It then went from humbling for Howard to nearly historic, at least statistically, for the home team.
Helped by terrific field position for much of the first half – largely because of some shaky punting by Howard – the Terps scored eight touchdowns by halftime and rolled to a 79-0 victory over the overmatched Bison at Maryland Stadium.
The Terps broke school records for points in a half (56) and seemed on the verge of breaking the record of 80 points against Washington College in 1927. But the Terps didn’t score again after third-string quarterback Tyler DeSue had given Maryland a 79-0 lead on a 5-yard touchdown with 13:03 left in the game.
After a 49-yard run by senior backup Jake Funk, who had scored an earlier touchdown, set up first down at the Howard 4-yard with about five minutes left, the Terps stalled and Locksley opted not to give sophomore Joseph Petrino a chip-shot field goal.
It was also Maryland’s first shutout since 2013 when they defeated West Virginia, 28-0, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Graduate transfer Josh Jackson, playing his first game since breaking his leg in Virginia Tech’s third game last season, overcame a slow start to become the first Maryland quarterback to throw three first-quarter touchdowns since C.J. Brown did it exactly six years before against Florida International.
After throwing three incompletions to start – including one that sophomore Dontay Demus Jr. dropped for what would have been a long gain – and completing three of his first eight passes, Jackson finished 15-of-24 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. He did not play in the second half.
Despite the early drop, Demus emerged as a potential deep threat replacement for injured sophomore Jeshaun Jones, finished with three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard catch-and-run on a pass from backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the second quarter.
Maryland’s defense held Howard to just one first down in the opening half – and four for the game – limiting the Bison to 68 yards of offense. Caylin Newton, the Bison’s senior quarterback and the younger brother of Carolina Panthers’ star Cam Newton, completed just 3 of 11 passes for 23 yards before being replaced late in the first half.
Special teams also had a good day for the Terps. Senior DJ Turner ran back a punt return for a 40-yard touchdown – the first punt return for a touchdown since 2016. Freshman Levante Gater blocked a punt by Isaiah Moore in the end zone in the third quarter, resulting in a safety.
Moore had a particularly tough afternoon. Fittingly, it seemed, his career-best 72-yard punt trickled into the end zone for a touchback.
Aside from having one punt blocked, he had a 14-yard punt to set up Maryland’s first touchdown – a 26-yard pass to Demus – and was tackled at his team’s 13-yard line to set up Maryland’s second score, the first of two short touchdown runs by redshirt sophomore Anthony McFarland Jr.
If there was one disappointment for the Terps offensively, it was the fact that the rebuilt offensive line had trouble early protecting Jackson, who made several throws under pressure, or opening holes for McFarland (six carries for 18 yards) and Javon Leake (three carries for 23 carries).
It is also possible that Locksley and offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery didn’t want to put too much of the plays designed for their two top running backs on tape for No. 22 Syracuse, which comes plays the Terps on Saturday at Maryland Stadium in that will certainly be more telling than the season opener.
SYRACUSE@MARYLAND
Saturday, noon
TV: ESPN or ESPN2
Radio: 105.7 FM