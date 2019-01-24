Maryland football adds Jon Hoke as defensive coordinator, Joker Phillips as wide receivers coach

A week after hiring former East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery as his offensive coordinator, new Maryland football coach Michael Locksley has hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs coach Jon Hoke as his defensive coordinator, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Locksley has also hired former Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips as his wide receivers coach, the source said.

With the two hirings, Locksley has now hired eight assistants for his 10-man coaching staff.

FootballScoop.com first reported the hires this week.

The 62-year-old Hoke twice served as defensive coordinator under Steve Spurrier, at Florida and at South Carolina. Hoke also worked 16 years coaching defensive backs in the NFL, with the Houston Texans (2002-08), Chicago Bears (2009-14) and Tampa Bay (2016-18).

While he was defensive coordinator at Florida from 1999 to 2001, the Gators were ranked 30th, 42nd and ninth, respectively, in total defense. As defensive coordinator at South Carolina during Spurrier’s final season in 2015, the Gamecocks were 94th in Football Bowl Subdivision.

The 55-year-old Phillips compiled a 13-24 record in three seasons as head coach at Kentucky, where he had played and later served two different stints as an assistant. He was hired as wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Florida after the 2012 season, but resigned after one season for committing a recruiting violation. He spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Cincinnati.

