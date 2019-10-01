“We still have some talent there,” Locksley said. “It’s a luxury having the depth that we’ve had, losing Jake Funk, the leadership of him, and finally getting LoLo healthy. He was going to be a big part of our game plan in the Penn State game with some of the different things he was capable of doing. It hurts, but we still have three really talented guys. All three of those guys are really capable playmakers for us and are still one of the strengths of our team.”