St. Frances offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green commits to Maryland for 2020 class

Don Markus
Two days after visiting the College Park campus, St. Frances offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green orally committed to Maryland for the 2020 recruiting class Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Green, a three-star recruit according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, became the fourth player to join new coach Michael Locksley’s first full class of recruits.

Green is also the third player from the Baltimore-Washington-Northern Virginia area to commit to the Terps for 2020.

InsideMDSports.com was the first to report Green’s commitment.

“Maryland has always been one of my dream schools since I was a kid,” Green told 247 Sports.

