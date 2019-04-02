With injury to TJ Bradley, Maryland football's Austin Fontaine moves to offensive line

Austin Fontaine, who was Maryland’s second-highest rated prospect as an defensive lineman two years ago, has been moved to offensive line for the remainder of the spring, football coach Michael Locksley announced after practice Tuesday.

The move was precipitated by a knee injury to junior offensive lineman TJ Bradley. The 6-foot-7, 293-pound Bradley, who appeared in four games in a backup role last season after transferring from junior college, was injured during Saturday’s practice and will have surgery shortly.

“That’s what spring’s for, an opportunity to try certain things out,” Locksley said.

Locksley said the fact that Fontaine played on both the offensive and defensive lines at DeMatha factored into the decision, as well as the Terps having more depth currently on their defensive line.

“Having recruited him out of high school, he was a guy that initially when I first started recruiting him here for Maryland we saw as an offensive lineman,” Locksley said. “We always knew he had the ability to play both sides of the ball.”

Locksley said that Fontaine readily accepted the switch after they spoke following Saturday’s practice.

“We would never make a guy play a position they don’t want to play,” Locksley said. “If I ever move a guy, it’s going to be them wanting to move for the betterment of our team. Austin’s very unselfish.

“He was gung-ho about moving over and giving it a try. If it works well, we’ll keep him there and develop him as an offensive lineman. If it doesn’t look like he’s going to help us, or benefit from being on that side of the ball, we’ll move him back over after the spring.”

