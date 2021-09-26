Maryland football, among the best teams in the nation statistically, falls just short of AP Top 25 ranking

Maryland football remains on the outside looking in at the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but not by much.
Maryland, which is 4-0 for the first time since 2016 and is coming off a 37-16 victory over Kent State on Saturday afternoon, received 91 votes, unofficially being ranked No. 27 in the nation. The Terps haven’t been ranked in the Top 25 since 2019.
Maryland received fewer votes in the coaches poll, however. The Terps’ 26 votes there ranks them unofficially 36th in the country.
Maryland’s dynamic offense, which ranks 13th in the country in total offense (519.3 yards per game), and junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa have led the way. His 1,340 passing yards are the fifth-most in the country among quarterbacks who have played four games, and his 75.5% completion rate ranks second in Division I. He also ranks in the top 10 nationally in passing yards per game (335), total offense (343.2) and touchdown passes (10).
In 2019, the Terps were ranked No. 21 in the nation after early-season victories over Howard and Syracuse. The Terps followed with losses to Temple and Penn State, which crushed Maryland, 59-0, at Capital One Field in College Park.
Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. Penn State is ranked No. 4, followed by No. 5 Iowa, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 14 Michigan and No. 17 Michigan State.
Maryland will host Iowa at on Friday night.