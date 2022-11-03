Maryland football fact or fiction: Will Terps win 8 games? Will Roman Hemby reach 1,000 rushing yards?

Coming out of the bye week, Maryland is bowl-eligible and playing its best football in years. Redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been playing at a high level, the run game has been productive and freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham has emerged as a star on defense.

As the Terps gear up for the final four games of the regular season, let’s play a game of fact or fiction to take a big-picture look at the program.

Maryland reaches eight or more wins

Verdict: Fact

The last time Maryland won at least eight games was 2010, when the Terps went 9-4 and defeated East Carolina in the Military Bowl under former coach Ralph Friedgen. After 12 years, the Terps are poised to cross that benchmark.

Maryland’s schedule has been quite favorable compared to last season, when the Terps played five ranked opponents. The Terps enter the final month of the regular season 6-2, with two of their last four games against winnable opponents in Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Maryland is surprisingly five-point underdog Saturday against the Badgers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten Conference), who are 2-1 under interim coach Jim Leonhard. But the Terps are coming out of the bye week with a ton of momentum, and coach Mike Locksley said Tuesday that Tagovailoa will play against the Badgers after missing the win over Northwestern because of a sprained MCL.

After tough matchups against No. 15 Penn State and No. 2 Ohio State, Maryland closes the season against Rutgers, which has last four of its last five games.

Unlike 2021, there are plenty of opportunities for the Terps to capture at least eight wins, and there’s a strong chance they will do it.

After Roman Hemby rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern, he is 319 yards away from becoming Maryland’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Anthony McFarland in 2018. (Gail Burton/AP)

Roman Hemby eclipses 1,000 rushing yards

Verdict: Fact

After Hemby rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern, he is 319 yards away from becoming Maryland’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Anthony McFarland in 2018.

Hemby has a real shot at reaching this milestone, as he will have four regular-season games and a bowl game to do it. Through eight games, the redshirt freshman has rushed for 681 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries, ranking 10th in the nation with 6.5 yards per carry. Hemby has also rushed for at least 100 yards in four games and has four carries of 45 yards or more.

With Maryland’s reliance on the running game this season and Hemby’s ability to break loose for big gains, expect the former John Carroll to reach the 1,000-yard mark in his first year as a starter.

Maryland beats Penn State or Ohio State

Verdict: Fiction

In Maryland’s 34-27 loss to then-No. 4 Michigan in September, the Terps took a step forward in competing against the top teams in the Big Ten.

This month, Maryland will have another opportunity to end a 29-game losing streak against ranked conference opponents when it faces No. 15 Penn State on the road Nov. 12 before returning to College Park to play No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 19.

If the Terps beat Wisconsin, there’s a good chance they will be ranked leading up to their matchup against the Nittany Lions. Maryland matches up well against Penn State, as both teams rank within the top five in total offense in the Big Ten while allowing at least 380 yards a game.

Ohio State, on the other hand, is the second-highest scoring team in the nation, averaging 48.9 points per game. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been playing at a high level, throwing for 2,377 yards and 29 touchdowns while taking advantage of the weapons around him. Wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. are second and third, respectively, in the Big Ten in receiving yards, while running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have each rushed for at least 500 yards.

While Maryland lost by a combined score of 91-31 to Ohio State and Penn State last season, it’s hard to envision such a lopsided outcome this time around. But the Terps’ issues with penalties and inability to play consistent defense for an entire game will be too much to overcome.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) reacts after a run against Michigan during a game Sept. 24 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. If Tagovailoa finishes the season strong, he could be an All-Big Ten selection. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Taulia Tagovailoa is named All-Big Ten

Verdict: Fact

After Tagovailoa set single-season program records for passing yards (3,860) and touchdown passes (26) in 2021, he received All-Big Ten honorable mention.

This year, Stroud is a lock for the first team, but there should be a conversation about Tagovailoa receiving second- or third-team honors. Tagovailoa is ranked third in the league in passing yards (2,001) and completion percentage (.725) while accounting for 16 touchdowns in seven starts. The Alabama transfer has done a solid job at handling late-game situations while preventing his mistakes from impacting his entire performance.

Still, he will have some stiff competition. Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell has thrown for 2,270 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight picks, but he is coming off a three-interception outing against Wisconsin. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy (1,464 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, two interceptions) has the nation’s best completion percentage (.746).

Even though Penn State’s Sean Clifford has thrown 16 touchdown passes in eight games, he committed four turnovers in a loss to Ohio State and could soon be replaced by five-star freshman Drew Allar. According to The Athletic, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin hasn’t named a starter for their matchup against Indiana on Saturday.

Maryland has played winning football this season, and Tagovailoa has been a big reason. If he can deliver solid performances against Ohio State and Penn State, there’s a strong chance he’ll receive second- or third-team recognition when the season is over.

