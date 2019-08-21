Former Virginia Tech wide receiver, McDonogh standout DeJuan Ellis announces transfer to Maryland

After one season at Virginia Tech, DeJuan Ellis decided to go “home” to Maryland.
Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a four-star recruit by ESPN, Ellis was recruited out of McDonogh and decided to play at Virginia Tech. After redshirting his freshman year, he entered the transfer portal in mid-August.
On Wednesday, Ellis announced his plans to return to Maryland as a Terp to join the team that gave him his first college offer in June 2015.
Ellis received eight offers, including ones from Temple and Rutgers, before committing to the Hokies, who offered him in March 2016.
Ellis transferred from Bishop O’Connell in Arlington, Virginia, to play quarterback for McDonogh. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at The Opening Washington, D.C., regional in 2017. Recruiting websites evaluated him as a dual-threat quarterback, but Ellis transitioned to wide receiver while at Virginia Tech.
Ellis is the third player from Virginia Tech to transfer to Maryland in 2019, following quarterback Josh Jackson and wide receiver Sean Savoy. Because of NCAA rules, he will most likely sit out the 2019 season. Since he redshirted his freshman year as a Hokie, he will have three years of eligibility remaining.