Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner, suspended for Penn State game, had been charged with DUI, records show

Before being suspended, Maryland wide receiver DJ Turner was charged Sept. 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to state judiciary records.
Turner was suspended for his team’s 59-0 home loss to No. 12 Penn State by first-year coach Mike Locksley, who said after the game that the senior had to take care of some “non-football" issues.
According to the public records, University of Maryland police stopped Turner at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 20 just off the College Park campus near fraternity row.
Turner was also charged with reckless driving, speeding, disobeying the lawful order or direction of a police officer, as well as spinning the wheels of his car and using the car’s horn excessively.
This marks the second time in his college football career that Turner has been suspended after being charged by police.
As a freshman in 2016, Turner and fellow freshman Lorenzo Harrison III were suspended for the last four games of the season after several charges were filed following an incident involving an Airsoft rifle being fired on the campus.
The charges, which included second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and threatening bodily harm to a student on school property, were eventually dropped and the two were reinstated after the season.
No attorney was listed for Turner in online court records.