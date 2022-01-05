Former Maryland football coach DJ Durkin will reportedly become new defensive coordinator at Texas A&M

Former Maryland football coach DJ Durkin is reportedly being hired as the new defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, according to multiple reports.
Durkin has spent the past two seasons as a co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach at Ole Miss, his first coaching job after getting fired from Maryland in 2018 following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.
An external investigation into the death of the 19-year-old from Randallstown, who collapsed during a team conditioning test on May 29 and died a little less than two weeks later, found that more than an hour passed between the time McNair started displaying initial heatstroke symptoms and when university officials called 911. The review also found that the athletic training staff did not take McNair’s temperature and did not use a cold-water immersion treatment, a technique researchers say has a high success rate for those suffering heatstroke.
A separate investigation conducted by an independent, eight-person commission also found that the football program “fostered a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out.”
Durkin, who compiled a 10-15 record in two seasons with Maryland, was fired after briefly being reinstated following more than two months on administrative leave. Matt Canada, now the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers, took over as interim head coach, leading the Terps to a 5-7 record in 2018.
In January 2020, the University of Maryland reached a $3.5 million settlement with Jordan’s parents, Martin McNair and Tonya Wilson.
In November, former Maryland football players, Gus Little and Eric Donahue, settled a lawsuit against the state of Maryland, the University of Maryland, Durkin and other officials that accused the university of running a toxic football program and subjecting players to an abusive culture. Both players reached an agreement with the state for $200,000 each.
Durkin, 43, was out of coaching in 2018 and 2019 before joining coach Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss in 2020 after a “thorough background check,” according to a statement from athletic director Keith Carter. After allowing 38.3 points per game in 2020, the No. 8 Rebels allowed 24.7 points per game this season, finishing 10-3 with a 21-7 loss to No. 6 Baylor in the Peach Bowl.
Durkin, who previously served as defensive coordinator at Florida and Michigan, will receive a three-year deal at Texas A&M, Yahoo Sports reported. Durkin is replacing Mike Elko, who left Texas A&M to become the head coach at Duke. The Aggies finished 8-4 this season with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, which is playing No. 3 Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday. In September, Texas A&M agreed to a four-year extension with coach Jimbo Fisher that will see his annual salary increase from $7.5 million to $9 million, which made him the second highest-paid college coach in the country at the time.