Former Maryland football coach DJ Durkin will reportedly become new defensive coordinator at Texas A&M

Durkin, who previously served as defensive coordinator at Florida and Michigan, will receive a three-year deal at Texas A&M, Yahoo Sports reported. Durkin is replacing Mike Elko, who left Texas A&M to become the head coach at Duke. The Aggies finished 8-4 this season with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, which is playing No. 3 Georgia for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday. In September, Texas A&M agreed to a four-year extension with coach Jimbo Fisher that will see his annual salary increase from $7.5 million to $9 million, which made him the second highest-paid college coach in the country at the time.