Former Maryland coach DJ Durkin will serve as guest coach at Atlanta Falcons’ training camp

Former Maryland football coach DJ Durkin, who was fired last fall in the aftermath of offensive tackle Jordan McNair’s death, will serve as a guest coach for the Atlanta Falcons at their training camp, according to media reports.
Several outlets reported that the Falcons announced Sunday that the 41-year-old Durkin will be in camp, which began Monday in Flowery Branch, Ga. Durkin worked with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn at Florida, where Durkin served as linebackers coach from 2010 and 2012 and Quinn was the defensive coordinator for two of those seasons.
Durkin’s presence last December at Alabama as the Crimson Tide were preparing for the College Football Playoffs was met with so much criticism that coach Nick Saban was forced to explain his decision was simply to help in Durkin’s “professional development.”
The 41-year-old Durkin, who coached at Maryland for two seasons, was placed on administrative leave by athletic director Damon Evans weeks after McNair’s death from heatstroke. After briefly being reinstated, Durkin was fired Oct. 31.
Since Maryland President Wallace D. Loh announced that Durkin’s firing was without cause, the university still owed him the remainder of his five-year contract, which according to a copy of the contract paid him more than $2.5 million annually.
Durkin could not be reached for comment Monday.