Maryland safety Deon Jones, former 4-star recruit, says he’s entering transfer portal

Maryland redshirt junior safety Deon Jones is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced Thursday night on Twitter.
Jones, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2017, started six games for the Terps in 2019, recording 34 tackles, one forced fumble and a pass breakup. The former Potomac High and Archbishop Carroll standout played in 11 games in 2018, finishing with 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble. He originally chose Maryland over Florida, Clemson, Florida State and Penn State, among others.
“I just want to take the time to thank GOD for blessing me with the talents to pursue my dreams as a football student-athlete. I want to thank my Mother, my family, and the rest of my support system for helping me make the best decision for my future. I would also like to thank the University of Maryland for giving me the opportunity to play Division-1 Football and pursue my education,” Jones wrote on Twitter.
“To my brothers, I love y’all boys with all of my heart. The blood, sweat, and tears that we put into this program will never be forgotten. I have formed unbreakable relationships with y’all boys, and you will have my continued support forever. However, there are times in life when doing what’s best requires you to make extremely difficult decisions.”
The NCAA transfer portal was introduced in the fall of 2018 to allow players to make it known of their intention to transfer and for college coaches to see which players might be available to sign national letters of intent.
Jones is at least the eighth Terps player to transfer this offseason, joining quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and the highly-touted twin brothers Breyon and Brandon Gaddy, among others.