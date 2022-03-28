Maryland freshman linebacker Demeioun Robinson enters transfer portal

Maryland football freshman outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Robinson, a four-star recruit out of Quince Orchard, played in all 13 games during the 2021 season, recording 19 total tackles and two sacks. Robinson had three tackles and a sack in the Terps’ victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Advertisement

With Robinson leaving, Maryland has lost its top three players from the 2021 recruiting class, which ranked No. 18 in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten Conference, according to 247 Sports.

In November, freshman linebackers Terrence Lewis, a former five-star recruit, and Branden Jennings entered the transfer portal.

Advertisement

Lewis, who transferred to Central Florida, was sidelined during the regular season as he recovered from ACL surgery he had last January. Meanwhile, Jennings, a former four-star, went to Kansas State after making 23 tackles for the Terps.

Maryland freshman linebacker Demeioun Robinson has entered the transfer portal after playing in all 13 games in 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Robinson was ranked the third-best player in Maryland and the nation’s fourth-best edge rusher by 247 Sports. Robinson, a former Under Armour All-American, picked the Terps over LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State and Michigan.

Maryland will begin spring football Tuesday with players like junior Ruben Hyppolite, senior transfer VanDarius Cowan, redshirt senior Fa’Najae Gotay, freshman Jaishawn Barham (St. Frances) and redshirt senior Durell Nchami leading the way in the linebackers room.