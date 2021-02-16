Maryland football announces coaching hires, including return of Brian Stewart as defensive coordinator

The Maryland football team has hired Baylor cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart as its defensive coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Stewart, who will also coach safeties, served as the Terps defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014 under Randy Edsall, coaching alongside current head coach Mike Locksley when he was the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The 56-year-old has had stints at the college and professional level, most recently coaching defensive backs with the Detroit Lions before moving to Baylor in January 2020.
“I’m thrilled to be back at Maryland, especially during this exciting time where Coach Locksley is building the program with his vision,” Stewart said in a release. “I have a lot of love for Coach and his family. He’s a great coach and an even better man. I’m looking forward to working with the staff he’s assembled and developing a roster that’s filled with talented young players. This staff recruits extremely hard and the DMV is a great talent base to recruit. I can’t wait to get to work.”
Stewart replaces John Hoke, who left College Park after two seasons to become the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive backs coach.
“Brian has experience as a defensive coordinator at both the college and NFL levels,” Locksley said. “We share many of the same coaching philosophies and he has a great familiarity with our program and this area.”
In 2020, Maryland (2-3) allowed 32 points per game, which ranked fifth-worst in the Big Ten Conference. However, Stewart will have talent to work with and develop. The Terps’ top-20 recruiting class is headlined by five-star inside linebacker Terrence Lewis, along with a quartet of four-star defensive players. Key returning players on defense include cornerback Tarheeb Still, safety Nick Cross and defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, all of whom received 2020 honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
The Terps also announced that Ron Zook, who joined Maryland’s staff as a senior analyst in 2019, has been promoted to associate head coach and special teams coordinator. Zook will also coach outside linebackers, replacing second-year coach Brawley Evans, who will now coach inside linebackers. The 66-year-old Zook has 43 seasons of coaching experience at both the college and professional levels. He served as the head coach at Florida and Illinois and most recently as the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2015 to 2018.
“I hold Coach Locksley in extremely high regard and we’ve been together on some special staffs through the years,” Zook said. “I’ve always told him I’d help him in any way that I could and I’m excited to take on this new role on his staff. I’ve seen firsthand the work he’s put in to build this program the right way and I know the best is ahead for the Terps.”
Locksley’s ties to Zook trace back to 2003, when Locksley served as the running backs coach/run game coordinator for two seasons at Florida when Zook was the head coach. Locksley was then the offensive coordinator at Illinois when Zook was the head coach from 2005 to 2008.
“I have a long-standing relationship with Coach Zook, who was integral in my development as a coach,” Locksley said. “He has a great special teams mind and adds a wealth of experience to our staff.”
Zohn Burden will join the staff as wide receivers coach, replacing Joker Phillips, who left for the same position at North Carolina State. Burden, a Virginia native, was a three-time All-Big South wide receiver at the Virginia Military Institute from 2002 to 2005. He coached wide receivers at Virginia Tech in 2015 and most recently coached running backs from 2016 to 2019.
“I’m grateful to Coach Locksley for this opportunity and am excited for what I can add to and learn from the coaching staff he’s assembled,” Burden said. “The wide receiver room is full of talent and I’m looking forward to helping continue their development. Maryland has really pushed the envelope in recruiting under Coach Locksley and I’m hoping that my relationships can only continue to help us grow in that area. It’s an exciting time to be a Terp.”
Burden also assisted in the Hokies’ recruiting scope, contributing to three top 30 classes and 21 four-star recruits, according to 247Sports.
“Zohn comes highly recommended by numerous people that I respect in the coaching ranks,” Locksley said. “He’s from the talent-rich Tidewater region and should be a tremendous asset for us recruiting that area, in addition to his ability to develop our talented wide receiver unit.”
Tight ends coach Mike Miller will now also serve as passing game coordinator, working more closely with new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
Baltimore Sun reporter Edward Lee contributed to this article.