Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis was arrested early Friday morning in College Park by University of Maryland police and charged with seven driving-related charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, according to electronic state public records.

Davis, a junior, was stopped on Baltimore Avenue near the campus at 3:51 a.m.

Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
According to records, Davis was “so far impaired by drugs that he could not drive safely”, “driving vehicle in a wanton and reckless regard for safety of persons and property”, negligent driving, driving a vehicle without a license and authorization and failure “to display two lighted front lights.” There was no injury or accident involved in the case, records show. There were $760 in fines, according to records.

Fleet-Davis was held out of the team’s 54-7 loss to Nebraska Saturday at Maryland Stadium. After the game, first-year coach Mike Locksley said that Fleet-Davis was held out because of a non-football issue but didn’t elaborate.

“He’s still practicing with us, he’s still coming to meetings,” Locksley said.

In a statement from a team spokesman, Maryland announced that Fleet-Davis will not play in next Saturday’s final game at Michigan State.

“We are aware of the charges filed against Tayon Fleet-Davis," the statement read. "We will work with the Office of Student Conduct to gather all of the information. Fleet-Davis did not play in today’s game and will also be withheld from next Saturday’s season finale.”

This is the second time this season that a Maryland player has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Senior wide receiver and punt returner DJ Turner was arrested back in mid-September during the team’s first bye week. He remains with the team, but has not played since.

Efforts to reach Locksley were unsuccessful.

