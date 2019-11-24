Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis was arrested early Friday morning in College Park by University of Maryland police and charged with seven driving-related charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, according to electronic state public records.
Davis, a junior, was stopped on Baltimore Avenue near the campus at 3:51 a.m.
According to records, Davis was “so far impaired by drugs that he could not drive safely”, “driving vehicle in a wanton and reckless regard for safety of persons and property”, negligent driving, driving a vehicle without a license and authorization and failure “to display two lighted front lights.” There was no injury or accident involved in the case, records show. There were $760 in fines, according to records.
Fleet-Davis was held out of the team’s 54-7 loss to Nebraska Saturday at Maryland Stadium. After the game, first-year coach Mike Locksley said that Fleet-Davis was held out because of a non-football issue but didn’t elaborate.
“He’s still practicing with us, he’s still coming to meetings,” Locksley said.
In a statement from a team spokesman, Maryland announced that Fleet-Davis will not play in next Saturday’s final game at Michigan State.
“We are aware of the charges filed against Tayon Fleet-Davis," the statement read. "We will work with the Office of Student Conduct to gather all of the information. Fleet-Davis did not play in today’s game and will also be withheld from next Saturday’s season finale.”
This is the second time this season that a Maryland player has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Senior wide receiver and punt returner DJ Turner was arrested back in mid-September during the team’s first bye week. He remains with the team, but has not played since.
Efforts to reach Locksley were unsuccessful.