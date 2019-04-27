Former Maryland football players Byron Cowart, Ty Johnson, Derwin Gray taken on third day of NFL draft

Former Maryland teammates Byron Cowart and Ty Johnson, who saw the trajectories of their respective college football careers start and end going in different directions, will begin their NFL careers on nearly the same plane after being drafted Saturday. Former Terp Derwin Gray was also selected on the final day of the draft.

Cowart, a defensive lineman who was the top-rated high school prospect in the country in Florida but did little in two years at Auburn before transferring to Maryland last season, was taken by the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the fifth round (No. 159 overall).

Johnson, a relatively obscure three-star prospect from Cumberland who wound up as the team’s top running back during his sophomore and junior years, was chosen in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions (No. 186 overall).

It gave the Terps three players taken in the 2019 NFL draft, following safety Darnell Savage Jr., who like Johnson was an overlooked three-star prospect coming out of high school in Delaware and wound up being taken No. 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers in Thursday’s first round.

After barely playing at Auburn and being labelled a bust by many, the 6-foot-3, 298-pound Cowart had a solid year with the Terps, finishing with 38 tackles, including three sacks, to go along with a forced fumble. He was one of three Maryland players invited to the NFL scouting combine.

Johnson, whose production slipped as a senior because of the emergence of redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland Jr. and a calf injury that caused Johnson to sit out the last two games, was not invited to the combine but ran a blistering 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Maryland’s pro day.

As a sophomore at Maryland, Johnson broke a 55-year-old school record by averaging 9.1 yards per carry and rushed for 1,004 yards. He finished his career third in all-purpose yards (4,196), and fourth in rushing yards (2,635), kick return yardage (1,194) and 100-yard games (11).

Gray, an offensive tackle, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round.

