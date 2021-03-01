Maryland football receives commitment from 3-star Class of 2022 quarterback

AJ Swann, a three-star quarterback from Canton, Georgia, announced his verbal commitment to Maryland on Monday.
Swann is the No. 27 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the seventh commit for the Terps, whose class currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference and 19th in the country.
Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will return for his junior season and Maryland will also welcome Reece Udinski, a graduate transfer from Virginia Military Institute, after the completion of his spring football season.
Terps to hold Pro Day on March 10
Maryland will conduct its Pro Day inside Cole Field House on March 10, the school announced Monday. Running back Jake Funk and linebackers Shaq Smith and Isaiah Davis will participate.
Funk declared for the draft in December 2020 after leading the Big Ten in yards per carry in his final year of eligibility. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said on a conference call Monday that he likes Funk as a “late-round pick.”
Smith, a Baltimore native, appeared in 11 games in 2019 after transferring from Clemson but only played in one game in 2020, the season opener against Northwestern. Davis did not play in 2020 after starting 11 games in the 2019 season.