Maryland football adds three recruits, but loses QB commit to Syracuse

Trying to build on the six prospects who signed during the early signing period last month, new Maryland football coach Michael Locksley received commitments from three others this weekend.

However, Locksley also lost three-star quarterback David Summers, who flipped to Syracuse, according to syracuse.com. Summers, who previously committed to the Terps in May, told reporters last month that he did not hear from Maryland after Locksley was hired in early December.

Summers, a native of Trumbull, Conn., is the No. 9 player in the state and the No. 36 pro-style quarterback in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. The decision comes after Summers officially visited Syracuse this weekend.

Two three-star defensive backs from Georgia committed to Maryland on Sunday. Cornerback Erwin Byrd reportedly gave his pledge after an official visit this weekend, while safety Treron Collins announced his decision on Twitter.

Three-star junior college defensive end Sam Okuayinonu committed on Saturday night.

Okuayinonu was a first-team JUCO All-American last season at Mesabi Range College, where he had 62 tackles, including 21 1/2 tackles for loss and 17 1/2 sacks. He was the Defensive Player of the Year for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Collins is the No. 52 safety in the country, while Byrd is the No. 186 corner, according to 247 Sports.

National signing day is Feb. 6.

