Loyola Blakefield tight end AJ Szymanski among three players to commit to Maryland football over the weekend

Maryland football had a busy weekend, landing three recruits from the 2023 class. The Terps have now received five commitments this month.

On Sunday, the Terps picked up a pair of local commitments from Loyola Blakefield tight end AJ Szymanski and Wise defensive back Mykel Morman. Szymanski, who also plays defensive end, picked Maryland over UConn, Army, Navy, Richmond and others. Even though Szymanski is not rated on 247Sports, he is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.

Advertisement

After an incredible official visit with @TerpsFootball I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Maryland! Thank you to all the coaches and players for a great weekend! #TBIA #RespectMyDecision @CoachM_Miller @CoachLocks @AnthonyZehyoue @TouchdownDons pic.twitter.com/LDi2YH6SZy — AJ Szymanski (@AJSzymanski3) June 26, 2022

Morman, who is not rated by 247Sports, committed to the Terps on the same day that he received an offer from the program. Morman is also a track athlete, finishing in third place in the Maryland Class 4A Track and Field 100-meter championships with a time of 10.64 seconds.

After an very memorable and amazing visit with @TerpsFootball I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Maryland! Thank you all coaches and players for a great weekend! #ProcessTruster #TBIA @CoachLocks @UMDCoachBrooks @CoachRapp_O @DaLawnParrish pic.twitter.com/FehBZ7nWz4 — kel (@MykelMorman) June 26, 2022

Meanwhile, on Saturday, three-star wide receiver Sean Williams committed to Maryland after fielding offers from Wake Forest, Boston College, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and others. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout from St. John’s College High School is ranked the 8th best player in D.C. and the No. 163 receiver from the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Advertisement

Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 58th in the nation by 247Sports, has eight players with four coming from the local area. Among those players are St. Frances three-star wide receiver Ryan Manning and McDonogh offensive lineman Tamarus Walker.