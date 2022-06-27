Loyola Blakefield tight end AJ Szymanski among three players to commit to Maryland football over the weekend

Maryland football had a busy weekend, landing three recruits from the 2023 class. The Terps have now received five commitments this month.
On Sunday, the Terps picked up a pair of local commitments from Loyola Blakefield tight end AJ Szymanski and Wise defensive back Mykel Morman. Szymanski, who also plays defensive end, picked Maryland over UConn, Army, Navy, Richmond and others. Even though Szymanski is not rated on 247Sports, he is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.
Morman, who is not rated by 247Sports, committed to the Terps on the same day that he received an offer from the program. Morman is also a track athlete, finishing in third place in the Maryland Class 4A Track and Field 100-meter championships with a time of 10.64 seconds.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, three-star wide receiver Sean Williams committed to Maryland after fielding offers from Wake Forest, Boston College, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and others. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout from St. John’s College High School is ranked the 8th best player in D.C. and the No. 163 receiver from the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Maryland’s 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 58th in the nation by 247Sports, has eight players with four coming from the local area. Among those players are St. Frances three-star wide receiver Ryan Manning and McDonogh offensive lineman Tamarus Walker.