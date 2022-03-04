‘They awake now?’ Maryland’s Chigoziem Okonkwo opens eyes at NFL scouting combine

Maryland tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo considered himself a sleeper prospect entering the NFL scouting combine. On Thursday, he opened a lot of eyes.
Okonkwo’s 4.52-second 40-yard dash was the fastest of the tight ends who ran in Indianapolis, nearly a tenth of a second quicker than that of the next-best finisher, Virginia’s Jelani Woods (4.61).
“They awake now???” he tweeted Thursday.
Okonkwo, who weighed in at 6 feet 2 and 238 pounds, could be a middle- or late-round target in April’s NFL draft. After missing the Terps’ 2020 season because of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, he had a breakout 2021, catching 52 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns. He also impressed at practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl, a postseason showcase.
“He’s a matchup problem,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley said last season. “He’s a guy that we’re going to continue to try and find ways to get him the ball.”
Maryland safety Nick Cross is scheduled to work out Sunday at the combine. A former track star, he could also post one of the fastest 40-yard-dash times at the position.