“It’s one of his main drivers,” Chika Okonkwo said. “My father always told us to reach for the stars, that we could do whatever we want. But he also wanted us to be good people and to have an impact. I think that my brother wants to make my father proud in everything that he does. It’s something we all do, but I think I see it in him the most. As the only son, he really wants to leave a mark in my father’s honor. It’s very cool.”