After rough start, Maryland football storms back to beat Charlotte and coach Biff Poggi, 38-20

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps run onto the field for the start of the game. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

COLLEGE PARK — The Maryland football team took the proverbial punch to the mouth — but refused to go down.

After digging themselves into a 14-0 hole less than four minutes into the first quarter, the Terps scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Charlotte, 38-20, on Saturday night before an announced 32,804 at SECU Stadium.

Maryland, which defeated the 49ers, 56-21, on Sept. 10, 2022, improved to 2-0 for the eighth time in the past nine years. The team will seek its second 3-0 start in a row Friday at 7 p.m. when it hosts Virginia (0-2), which continues to seek its first victory of the season after getting stunned by James Madison, 36-35, earlier in the day.

Unlike their season-opening 38-6 thumping of Towson on Sept. 2 when they sprinted to a 21-0 advantage, the Terps were forced to be more methodical against Charlotte.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Jack Howes scored the team’s first nine points on three field goals, and a pair of backups, quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and running back Colby McDonald, scored rushing touchdowns to help Maryland overtake the 49ers. Then redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and redshirt sophomore running back Roman Hemby put the game away.

Hemby, an Edgewood resident and John Carroll graduate, carried the ball 19 times for 162 yards, earning the fifth 100-yard game of his career. He was 17 yards shy of his career high set on 24 attempts in a 31-24 victory against Northwestern on Oct. 22, 2022.

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 36 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown and was intercepted twice. Junior wide receiver Kaden Prather caught four passes for 80 yards and one score.

The Terps also got a significant lift from a defense that surrendered its first touchdown in four games (first since the fourth quarter of a 43-30 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 19, 2022) but recorded three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Sophomore outside linebacker Jaishawn Barham, a St. Frances graduate, led the way with four tackles and two sacks.

The setback dropped Charlotte to 1-1 for the fifth time in the last six years. It also spoiled what had been a highly anticipated homecoming for coach Biff Poggi, the Baltimore native and 1979 Gilman graduate who coached high school football at his alma mater and St. Frances.

Eager to get an upset win against the Terps that would have made Poggi’s trip back even more memorable, the 49ers got off to a promising start by scoring two touchdowns before the game was even four minutes old.

Maryland running back Roman Hemby hangs is tackled after a big gain during the second quarter against Charlotte. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Charlotte opened with four consecutive runs before redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jarius Mack took advantage of a busted coverage to get wide-open for a 48-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jalon Jones (St. Frances) just three minutes into the game. Mack had no one around him because Maryland senior cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard slid off Mack and chased a receiver on an out route.

On the ensuing kickoff, Terps sophomore Octavian Smith Jr. bobbled the return at the 5-yard line, but Hemby recovered the loose ball at the 13. Then on first-and-10, Tagovailoa did not see Demetrius Knight II sliding to Hemby on a wheel route to the left, and Knight returned the interception 16 yards to give the 49ers a 14-0 advantage with 11:50 remaining.

Maryland remained in neutral, compiling minus-2 yards on its first eight plays before Tagovailoa hit graduate student wide receiver Jeshaun Jones on a slant for a 17-yard gain on the final snap of the first quarter.

That play seemed to spark the offense, which moved another 53 yards to Charlotte’s 16. But Tagovailoa overthrew Jones twice in the end zone, and the team was forced to settle for a 32-yard field goal from Howes with 11:09 left in the second period.

The Terps made another deep incursion into 49ers territory and used a 37-yard screen pass from Tagovailoa to Hemby to earn first-and-goal at the 7-yard line. But after running for 2 yards on first down, redshirt sophomore running back Antwain Littleton II was flagged for unnecessary roughness after shoving graduate student defensive end Eyabi Okie-Anoma (St. Frances) in the face mask. That infraction forced the offense back to the 20, and the team settled for another Howes field goal, this time from 38 yards with 3:25 remaining.

Howes kicked his third field goal as time expired in the half, nailing it from 45 yards. Maryland thought it had scored a touchdown when Prather caught a 32-yard pass from Tagovailoa in the end zone, but Prather was called for pass interference after brushing aside junior cornerback Dontez Fagan to get to the ball, and the score was waived off.

The Terps took their first lead of the game on the opening drive of the third quarter. Hemby’s 40-yard run off left tackle kick-started a nine-play, 75-yard march capped by a 1-yard sneak into the end zone by Edwards, a redshirt sophomore quarterback. A successful 2-point conversion on a pass from Tagovailoa to junior wide receiver Tai Felton gave Maryland a 17-14 lead with 9:18 remaining.

The Terps’ next possession ended successfully when McDonald, a junior, scampered 23 yards off the left tackle to inflate their cushion to 24-13 with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.

A 40-yard run by Jones moved the 49ers to the Terps’ 25-yard line. But junior defensive end Donnell Brown stepped in front of a Jones pass and returned the interception 19 yards to the 45.

Three plays later, Tagovailoa hit Prather (four catches for 80 yards) on a 40-yard deep post in the end zone for a 31-14 advantage with 8:06 remaining. Then Hemby capped Maryland’s scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run off the left guard with 4:35 left.

Biff Poggi, the Baltimore native and 1979 Gilman graduate who coached high school football at his alma mater and St. Frances, is in his first season at Charlotte. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The 49ers ended a 55:28 drought when senior running back Joachim Bangda, a St. Frances graduate and Towson transfer, punched in a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:22 to go in regulation.

Charlotte’s roster featured plenty of links to Baltimore and the state of Maryland. Besides Poggi’s roots, 28 players graduated from St. Frances, six players transferred from the Terps, and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Miller was Maryland’s co-offensive coordinator last fall.

Although Saturday marked the 49ers’ debut on NBC, which broadcast the game as part of the network’s “Big Ten Saturday Night” package, they are no stranger to the TV screen. Two days before the game, ESPN+ aired the first of a 12-episode documentary series called “Mining for Greatness” that focuses on Poggi and Charlotte’s inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference.

And Poggi, who wore his customary white shirt with cut-off sleeves, is accustomed to the bright lights. In 2020, HBO produced a four-part, two-hour documentary called “The Cost of Winning” that centered on Poggi’s revival of the football program at St. Frances.

Virginia at Maryland

Friday, 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: 105.7 FM