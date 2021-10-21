Where Maryland football stands after a much-needed bye week — and why the next two games are so important

Maryland junior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has been in this situation before. After a strong start to the season, the Terps once again struggled against the top of the Big Ten, suffering back-to-back blowout losses to No. 11 Iowa and No. 5 Ohio State.
Unlike years past, Okonkwo said the Terps are not holding their heads down.
“I think this team has succeeded in staying together,” Okonkwo said. “I feel like in the past, a lot of guys kind of like mentally checked out, and then kind of lost the vision of the team. We don’t have guys mentally checking out. We understand the mistakes that we’ve made in the games and we want to correct them so that you have a chance to win going forward.”
Maryland is coming off the bye week at 4-2 with a 1-2 record in the Big Ten. Despite allowing a combined 117 points to the Hawkeyes and the Buckeyes, the Terps believe they are in a good position as they head into Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota.
“As I told our team, we sit here at 4-2,” coach Mike Locksley said. “If somebody told us at the beginning of the year that they have a chance to be 4-2 at the halfway point, I think every one of us would be pretty happy with it. I feel like our best football is ahead of us.”
Locksley said all season that Maryland’s opponents are nameless. Even though Maryland treats each opponent with the same level of intensity and preparation, the next two games against the Golden Gophers and Indiana, which is on Oct. 30, should be treated with a great sense of urgency, as the Terps can clinch their first bowl appearance since 2016.
Yahoo Sports currently has the Terps facing USC in the Vegas Bowl, while CBS Sports does not project the Terps to reach a bowl game.
Minnesota and Indiana are two winnable games for Maryland. The Terps have won three of the past four matchups against the Golden Gophers, who are 4-2 and 2-1 in conference play. Last season, Maryland defeated Minnesota, 45-44, in an overtime game in which junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had 394 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
The Hoosiers are 2-4, but winless in the Big Ten with an 0-3 record.
Next month, on the other hand, Maryland will play No. 7 Penn State, No. 9 Michigan State and No. 6 Michigan in a three-game span before concluding the regular season against Rutgers. Since the Terps have joined the Big Ten in 2014, they have struggled in November, going 5-21. Under Locksley, Maryland is 1-5 in November.
Maryland has struggled against the upper echelon of college football, losing 15 straight games to top-10 opponents since 2011. If Maryland loses the next two games, the Terps will have to pull off the impossible next month to make a bowl game.
Heading into Saturday, Locksley wants the defense to revert to their play during their four-game winning streak where they did a solid job at creating turnovers and limiting big plays down the field. After being one of the top defensive teams in the conference, Maryland is currently last in points allowed per game with 29.
“I felt like one of the things we’ve been able to do against two of the top teams was play the run,” Locksley said. “But, we gave a lot of explosive plays in the passing game, which hadn’t been something that we had done earlier in the year. Obviously, when you’re playing without your top three to four corners, the next man has to step up.”
Locksley is hopeful senior defensive backs Jakorian Bennett and Kenny Bennett, who missed the game against Ohio State with hamstring injuries, are game-time decisions Saturday. The Terps lost junior linebacker Durell Nchami, who will undergo season-ending upper-body surgery, but Locksley hopes freshman linebacker Branden Jennings can return to practice this week.
Maryland’s offense will be tested even further with receivers Dontay Demus Jr. (knee) and Jeshaun Jones (lower leg) out for the season. Tagovailoa, the brother of Alabama star and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is confident that sophomore receiver Rakim Jarrett, Okonkwo, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis and senior receivers Darryl Jones and Brian Cobbs can step up.
“I feel like we are at a pretty good spot,” Tagovailoa said. “We got some guys banged up, but we also got a couple of guys that I’m excited for. I’m looking forward to them stepping [into] the roles they came here to be in. We have the right mindset. We are playing together. We are getting closer, and going into the next half of our season, that’s what we need to be.”
MARYLAND@MINNESOTA
Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 105.7 FM