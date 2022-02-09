Maryland football promotes Brian Williams to defensive coordinator as part of coaching staff changes

“Brian Williams did a really good job calling it today and [Stewart] did a great job of helping organize it,” Locksley said after Maryland’s 54-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl. “We tried to keep it simple. It came down to our execution. We did a really good job of controlling the line of scrimmage, which is I think where it started. We did a good job on the back end with our eye control.”