River Hill defensive back Beau Brade commits to Maryland football program

A day before he was to make his official visit to Maryland, River Hill safety Beau Brade announced Thursday on Twitter that he is “100% committed” to the Terps.

Brade, a three-year starter who also played on offense and is a two-time All-Metro selection, becomes the ninth player to commit to Maryland’s Class of 2020, and the fourth from Maryland. He is the third defensive back and first safety in the class.

The Terps’ 2020 class is currently ranked 37th nationally and seventh in the Big Ten by 247Sports, and the commitment from Brade, a three-star prospect, bumped them up a little.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Brade finished his junior year with 126 tackles (66 solo, five for loss) and two interceptions on defense, as well as 500 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

“He has great footwork and instincts,” River Hill coach Brian Van Deusen told the Baltimore Sun Media Group in December. “He is always around the football. He is very aggressive and a big hitter from the safety position and has great football knowledge and is able to read routes well.”

According to 247Sports, Brade picked Maryland over Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He is expected to take his official visit this weekend with several other prospects.

