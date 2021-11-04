Maryland football’s path to a bowl: Ranking the final four games from hardest (Michigan State) to easiest (Rutgers)

Michigan State season overview: The Spartans’ ascension to being a top-five team has been one of the best stories in college football this season. Second-year coach Mel Tucker has taken Michigan State from a 2-5 record last year to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which would pit the Spartans against No. 2 Alabama in the national semifinals if the season ended today. One of the reasons for Michigan State’s success this season is running back Kenneth Walker III. The Wake Forest transfer is second in the nation in rushing yards (1,194) and third in rushing touchdowns (14) and is one of the leading candidates to win the Heisman Trophy.