Maryland football bowl projections: Where the Terps might play after 6-6 season

For the first time in five seasons, Maryland football is bowl eligible.
The Terps beat Rutgers, 40-16, on Saturday for their sixth victory of the season, making them one of 83 teams eligible for 82 bowl bids. The pairings will be announced Sunday after the conference championship games are held and the College Football Playoff matchups are set.
In the meantime, here’s a look at where Maryland might play this postseason:
ESPN projects: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
When: Dec. 28, 10:15 p.m.
In terms of weather and opponent, this might be the best matchup for Terps fans looking to travel to the game. Maryland and Texas Tech (6-6) are nearly identical on the field, with the Red Raiders ranking 37th on offense and 82nd on defense in ESPN’s SP+ tempo- and opponent-adjusted efficiency rankings, while the Terps are 35th on offense and 84th on defense. But unlike Maryland, which has been guided by the steady hand of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Texas Tech has had three quarterbacks attempt 60 or more passes this season. Freshman Donovan Smith emerged as the starter late in the season and threw for 929 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Like Maryland, Texas Tech started the season strong before struggling in conference play. After coach Matt Wells was fired midseason, interim Sonny Cumbie helped the team become bowl eligible with a 41-38 upset win over Iowa State. Cumbie, who will coach the Red Raiders through their bowl game, will be retained as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach by new hire Joey McGuire.
CBS Sports, The Athletic project: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Louisville or North Carolina
Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
When: Dec. 29, 2:15 p.m.
There’s a good chance the Terps see an old Atlantic Coast Conference rival this bowl season. And if it winds up being one of these two teams, it’ll be a heck of a quarterback matchup.
Louisville (6-6) is led by dual-threat star Malik Cunningham, who has shown flashes of game-breaking ability rivaling that of former Cardinals and current Ravens star Lamar Jackson. In a 62-22 romp over Duke, Cunningham became the second Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 passing and 200 rushing yards in a game — and didn’t even play the final 12 minutes. He ended the season with 2,734 passing yards, 968 rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns.
North Carolina (6-6) entered the season with top-10 expectations, but those hopes were quickly dashed by an upset loss to Virginia Tech. Quarterback Sam Howell, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, struggled early but rebounded to throw for 2,851 yards with 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 815 yards and 11 scores.
247 Sports projects: Quick Lane Bowl vs. Northern Illinois
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
When: Dec. 27, 11 a.m.
Terps fans might not be thrilled about another trip to Detroit after the team’s last bowl game was played there in 2016, but this matchup at least offers some intrigue.
Northern Illinois (8-4), led by former Ravens running backs coach Thomas Hammock, has been one of the stories of the season in college football. After an 0-6 season in 2020, the Huskies have defied the odds this year, with seven wins against FBS opponents coming by eight points or less. Three wins came by just one point, but NIU was fortunate enough to reach the Mid-American Conference championship game on the strength of its rushing attack. The Huskies rank fifth in the nation in rushing with 231.5 yards per game.
Sports Illustrated projects: Music City Bowl vs. Auburn
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
When: Dec. 30, 3 p.m.
It might be a pipe dream considering other more qualified Big Ten teams, but it sure would be fun.
The Terps haven’t played Auburn since 1983 and haven’t faced a Southeastern Conference team since a 30-3 win over Tennessee in the 2002 Peach Bowl. The Tigers (6-6) are having a disappointing season, made even more frustrating by a near-upset of No. 3 Alabama in four overtimes in the Iron Bowl. Quarterback Bo Nix is out with a knee injury and backup T.J. Finley needed to battle through Saturday’s game, but running back Tank Bigbsy is a star in the making and the defense remains one of the best in the country.