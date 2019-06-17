Maryland football gets first 4-star commit for 2020 in Michigan running back Peny Boone

Peny Boone, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back from Detroit, announced on social media Monday that he has committed to Maryland.

Boone became the second running back and third commit to announce since being hosted by the Terps this past weekend.

More importantly, he is the first 4-star prospect to commit among the 11 players who — if they sign later this year or early next year — become part of coach Michael Locksley’s first full recruiting class. According to 247sports.com’s composite rankings, this recruiting class is now ranked 30th in the country.

Boone followed Ebony Jackson, a 3-star running back from Georgia, as well as Beau Brade, a 3-star safety who played at River Hill High, among players to commit after their visit over the weekend.

Boone is rated as the No. 25 running back in the country. He chose the Terps over two other Big Ten schools, Purdue and Indiana, as well as Tennessee. Boone received offers from both Michigan and Michigan State.

As a junior last season at Martin Luther King High, Boone rushed for 773 yards and eight touchdowns on 86 carries. He also caught 13 passes for 202 yards, and had 209 yards on kickoff returns.

Boone is the younger brother of Zurlon Tipton, a former Indianapolis Colts running back who died in 2016 after a gun he was carrying in a duffel bag accidentally discharged as he was trying to find something in the bag.

