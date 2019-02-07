Maryland football player taken to Shock Trauma as precaution after falling ill during team workout

A Maryland football player who fell ill during a team workout Tuesday afternoon in College Park was transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was kept overnight for observation before being released Wednesday, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told The Baltimore Sun.

Raymond Boone, a defensive back from Greenbelt, made reference Wednesday on his Twitter account (@_SavageRay) that “I get to go home today” with a prayer hands emojj. A source said that Boone’s illness was not heat-related. He was working out with teammates inside the Cole Field House practice facility. Still, as a precaution, he was placed in an ice bath, which is recommended to treat a variety of medical situations.

In a statement released on request from The Sun by the Maryland athletic department, Boone said Thursday: “I want to make sure everyone knows that I’m doing just fine. My blood sugar was low and I went to the hospital just to be cautious. I appreciate all of the support that I’ve received.”

The incident took place as new Maryland coach Michael Locksley and his staff were awaiting word from 11 prospects who signed with the Terps on national signing day on Wednesday, adding to the six who had previously committed in mid-December. It came more than eight months after offensive lineman Jordan McNair of Randallstown suffered heatstroke during a team conditioning test May 29.

McNair, 19, died two weeks later.

Unlike the situation with McNair, which occurred on one of the outdoor practices on an 80-degree day, ice-water tubs were stationed at the indoor practice field Tuesday. University officials acknowledged after McNair’s death that because the conditioning test was moved from Maryland Stadium to the practice fields at the last minute, the tubs were not present when McNair fell ill. Cold-water immersion therapy is considered the standard practice to treat victims of heatstroke.

When reached for comment by The Sun on Thursday, athletic department spokeswoman Jessica Jennings confirmed there was an incident involving a Maryland athlete on Tuesday.

“A student-athlete was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures during an afternoon workout on Tuesday, February 5th,” Jennings wrote in an email. “The student was accompanied to the hospital by our medical training staff and team physician, and was released the following day.”

Federal and state health laws prohibit schools from releasing additional information about student medical treatment.

University police were called to Gossett Team House at a little past 4 p.m. Tuesday to help attend to a “male in need of medical assistance.” By the time they arrived, paramedics were treating Boone, a 6-foot, 203-pound safety who did not play as a true freshman last season. He was then taken to Shock Trauma.

Neither Locksley nor athletic director Damon Evans were available for comment Thursday.

