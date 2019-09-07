Maryland’s offense unstoppable in first half of historic 63-20 rout of No. 21 Syracuse

Ever since Maryland jumped from a four-point underdog to a slight favorite going into Saturday’s home game against No. 21 Syracuse, first-year coach Mike Locksley tried to diffuse any hype that followed his team’s 79-0 opening win over Howard.
“Syracuse is a team that’s won 10 games [a year ago], well-coached," Locksley said Wednesday of a Maryland team that hadn’t beaten a ranked opponent at home since 2010. "We’re not there yet.”
Maybe they are.
Sparked by an offense that scored touchdowns six of the seven times it touched the ball in the first half Saturday, Maryland shocked the Orange, 63-20, finishing with the most points it has ever scored against a ranked opponent.
By halftime, when the Terps led 42-13, they had already scored more points in back-to-back games than any team in school history.
Graduate transfer Josh Jackson completed 21 of 38 passes for 296 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. scored three times — two runs and a catch. Junior running back Javon Leake ran for two touchdowns, including a career-high-tying 64-yard run to open the second half. Leake had 107 yards on just seven carries.