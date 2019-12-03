After a redshirt sophomore season that was hampered by a nagging ankle injury, Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. thinks he has done enough in his two seasons with the Terps to turn pro.
McFarland, who last season broke LaMont Jordan’s freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards that included a career-high 298 yards against Ohio State, announced Tuesday on Twitter than he will put his name in the 2019 NFL draft.
It comes three days after McFarland rushed for 134 yards on eight carries, including a 63-yard touchdown run, in a 19-16 season-ending loss at Michigan State. McFarland’s previous high for the season was 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries in a 20-17 loss at Temple Sept. 14.
McFarland said a couple of weeks later that he suffered a high ankle sprain in that game, which accounted for his production dropping precipitously from his freshman year. He sat out only one game — against Indiana on Oct. 19 — but had just 255 yards on 60 carries in the seven games his two 100-yard performances.
For the season, the 5-foot-9, 199-pound McFarland rushed for 641 yards and eight touchdowns — including an 80-yarder against Rutgers — on 114 carries. He also caught 17 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown. His last play for the Terps was a 40-yard kickoff return at the end of the game Saturday.
McFarland came to Maryland from nearby DeMatha, where as a junior he was ranked the No. 3 running back in the country. A broken leg suffered in a preseason game before his senior year caused him to miss the entire season and opened the door for the Terps to get him.