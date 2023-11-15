Maryland football altering its signals ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 2 Michigan | NOTES

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

COLLEGE PARK — In a nod to possibly the worst-kept secret in the history of secrets, coach Mike Locksley acknowledged Tuesday afternoon that the Maryland football team has altered its signals in advance of Saturday’s visit by Michigan, which has been embroiled in a sign-stealing controversy.

Speaking at his weekly news conference at SECU Stadium, Locksley said the coaches changed their signals shortly after the NCAA notified the Wolverines and the Big Ten Conference on Oct. 18 that it had received in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that sent representatives to games to conduct in-person scouting with video equipment that has been banned by the NCAA since 1994.

Advertisement

[ Maryland football bowl projections: Where the Terps might play after 2023 season ]

“Once we heard that two or three weeks ago, we made a lot of the necessary adjustments because if one has them, anybody can have them,” he said. “So we’ve taken necessary precautions to just make sure what we can control. Offense, defense, we’ve definitely mixed up our communication and how we’re able to do it. So we don’t feel like that will have any effect on our game.”

Fifth-year senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa confirmed that the offense has made tweaks to its code. But he downplayed the significance of the changes.

Advertisement

“Usually when I do checks on the field, I’ve got to signal to the receivers the play and stuff. So obviously, things like that are on film,” he said. “But I think the biggest thing for us is, it’s just a matter of us executing whatever plays that are given to us. Regardless of if they’ve got the signal or not, we’ve got to go and execute. They have to stop it, and we have to try our best to execute the play that Coach calls. All of that other stuff, I don’t really know too much about it.”

Asked if the process to alter the signals midway through the season was difficult, Locksley replied, “It is what it is. Playing Michigan is a difficult process. But they’re on the schedule and we play them. So we do the work, whatever’s necessary to give us a chance to compete. We got it done.”

[ Three takeaways from Maryland football’s 13-10 win at Nebraska ]

The heat stemming from the controversy continues to simmer. Former analyst Connor Stallions, the staffer at the center of the alleged scheme, resigned on Nov. 3. Under pressure from Big Ten athletic directors and coaches, commissioner Tony Petitti suspended coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday for three games for violating the conference’s sportsmanship policy. But Michigan filed a motion for a temporary injunction, and a hearing on that motion is scheduled for Friday.

Harbaugh, who can still coach his team during the week amid his suspension, missed Saturday’s game at Penn State, but the Wolverines, who are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, rebounded to easily dispatch No. 12 Penn State, 24-15.

Senior cornerback Tarheeb Still said the players can’t afford to dwell on what Michigan is enduring.

“You see the stuff online, but you don’t really want to pay too much attention to it,” he said. “This week, they are our next game. So really just focused on things that are going to help us win the game and not so much on the outside noise, the outside stuff that they have going on with their program. "

Locksley said the Wolverines earned a measure of his respect for their performance against the Nittany Lions without Harbaugh. But he repeated his usual mantra that the Terps must concentrate on themselves.

“Very few times in your career do you get to have what I call a breakthrough type of game,” he said. “What a breakthrough this would be for our program for us to put it all together this week and show up Saturday and execute and play a damn near perfect game. Our players don’t have to play above their ability to win this game. They just have to play to their ability, and I feel confident that we’ll get our guys prepared to do that.”

Advertisement

Maryland coach Mike Locksley looks on during the second half of a Nov. 4 game against Penn State in College Park. (Nick Wass/AP)

Seeing red over yellow

In Saturday’s 13-10 win at Nebraska, Maryland established season worsts in penalties (10) and yards lost (92). And some were of the mind-boggling variety.

Five of the infractions were presnap violations, including three false starts and two delays of game. Three more (one personal foul, one unnecessary roughness and one unsportsmanlike conduct) cost 15 yards each. But Locksley bristled at the suggestion that the penalties indicate the players lack self-control.

“I ain’t buying it,” he said. “Every week, I turn in plays to the Big Ten, and — I’m not going to get fined, I can tell you and you guys need to hear it — that just because they throw a flag does not mean that it was actually a penalty. In the game, it counts, but I’m not going to buy it. This team is a disciplined team. I don’t know how, why or what, but things don’t go our way. I’ve been on the phone with Bill Carollo [coordinator of football officials for the Big Ten] a couple times the last couple of weeks. Am I disappointed? No doubt. I don’t like our guys getting penalties. I always talk about noncompetitive penalties. Those are the ones I have a problem with. But I’m not going to have that label of being undisciplined put on these guys because these players have that discipline.”

Maryland's Tai Felton, left, reaches for a pass while Nebraska's Tommi Hill interferes during the second half Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP)

Felton feeling regret

With a team-high-tying five touchdown catches and a team-leading 14.3 yards-per-reception average, junior wide receiver Tai Felton has emerged as one of Tagovailoa’s favorite targets. He also has earned a dubious reputation for fumbling.

In each of the past two games, Felton was stripped after a catch, and both times, the opponent turned that gaffe into a touchdown. His teammates bailed him out against Nebraska, but Felton acknowledged that protecting the ball is a point of emphasis for him for the remainder of the season.

“It’s 100% on me. I take full responsibility for it,” he said. “It’s just something that I’ve got to take care of. It’s not really anything I really look into. I’ve just got to hold onto the ball. It’s as simple as that, and it’s 100% on me. I’ve got to take care of the ball and understand that mistakes like that can’t happen at critical moments.”

Advertisement

Outlook

Saturday’s 13-10 win at Nebraska meant Maryland will be eligible for a bowl for the third consecutive season for the first time since a three-year stretch between 2006 and 2008. But any relief should be short-lived considering the challenge ahead. The Wolverines are imposing, intimidating and probably motivated after Harbaugh was suspended three games by the Big Ten on Friday for the sign-stealing controversy that has dogged the program. Michigan is 10-1 against the Terps, who have dropped the past seven meetings since a 23-16 win on Nov. 22, 2014. Since a 20-17 stunner against No. 5 Florida State on Oct. 30, 2004, Maryland has lost its past 12 games against top-five opponents. The Wolverines haven’t lost to an unranked team since Nov. 28, 2020, when they fell to Penn State, 27-17, and can become the first college football program to reach 1,000 victories.

Key for Maryland

A defense that surrendered 183 rushing yards and a touchdown to a Nebraska offense that leads the conference in rushing will face a similar test in Michigan, which leads the Big Ten in touchdown runs (28) and ranks second in yards per game (173.1). The Wolverines were so dominant on the ground in Saturday’s 24-15 victory at No. 10 Penn State that junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t throw a pass for the last 2 1/2 quarters.

“I think it’s going to come down to doing our job and playing disciplined,” Still said. “We can’t give them anything.”

Key for Michigan

Saturday’s game could be viewed as a tuneup for the Wolverines, who will welcome No. 1 and archrival Ohio State to Ann Arbor on Nov. 25. There’s been no indication that Michigan will overlook Maryland, but the all-time series between the two sides might suggest that the Wolverines can defeat the Terps without expending too much energy for the matchup against the Buckeyes. That possibility did not escape Locksley.

“I know Michigan plays Ohio State after us,” he said. “So it’ll be interesting to see how they approach it.”

No. 2 Michigan at Maryland

Advertisement

Saturday, noon

TV: Fox

Radio: 105.7 FM

Line: Michigan by 19 1/2