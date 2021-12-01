Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa among 6 offensive players to be named honorable mention All-Big Ten

Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is among six Maryland offensive players to be named honorable mention All-Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon.
Tagovailoa, junior offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr., junior offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan, sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo were also selected.
It’s the most offensive players to earn all-conference honors for the Terps since 2008.
Tagovailoa’s all-conference honor comes after he set the single-season school record for passing yards (3,595) and completions (308).
Tagovailoa started all 12 games and threw 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he’s second behind Ohio State freshman and the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Year C.J. Stroud for most passing yards in the league.
Tagovailoa is tied for second in touchdown passes and has the third-highest completion percentage (68.4) in the Big Ten.
The quarterback was instrumental in Maryland’s 40-16 win over Rutgers, as he went 21-for-30 for 312 passing yards and four total touchdowns to help the Terps become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. Tagovailoa has thrown for 300-plus yards seven times while throwing for the third-most passing yards in a game (419) in school history during the Terps’ 38-35 victory over Indiana on Oct. 30.
Demus garnered all-conference honors after catching 28 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns in five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 1. Jarrett has 769 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions, while Okonkwo has 433 yards and five touchdowns.
Jarrett, Okonkwo and Tagovailoa were selected by both the media and coaches. Demus and Duncan were chosen by the coaches while Anderson was selected by the media.
On Tuesday, senior defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu was named third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, while the media selected him to the honorable mention team.
Other Terps voted honorable mention on the defensive side were senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett (media and coaches), junior defensive back Nick Cross (media), senior defensive lineman Ami Finau (media and coaches) and senior defensive back Jordan Mosley (media).