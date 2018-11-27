Tre Watson leads eight Terps on Big Ten's all-defensive and special teams

Maryland graduate linebacker Tre Watson, who led the Big Ten in tackles this season with 115 and is tied for fifth among Football Bowl Subdivision players with five interceptions, was named Tuesday to the All-Big Ten first-team defense by the media.

Watson was named to the second-team defense by the coaches, which might have been a byproduct of the 6-foot-2, 236-pound linebacker being ejected from three games for targeting, including Saturday’s season-ending 38-3 loss at Penn State.

Seven other Terps joined Watson in being named to the All-Big Ten defensive team and special teams team.

Senior safety Darnell Savage, who finished the season tied for second in the league behind Watson with four interceptions, was named to the second-team defense by both the media and the coaches.

Following the Terps football team throughout the Fall 2018 season.

Junior cornerback-safety Antoine Brooks, who led the Terps with 9½ tackles for losses this season, was voted second team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches. Brooks also had 68 tackles, third behind Watson and junior linebacker Isaiah Davis, and 2½ sacks.

Also named honorable mention by both the media and coaches were senior defensive end Byron Cowart and junior cornerback Tino Ellis. Three players also received honorable mention for the All-Big Ten special teams by both the media and coaches: senior return specialist Ty Johnson, senior punter Wade Lees and freshman kicker Joseph Petrino.

The All-Big Ten offensive teams will be announced at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The eight players already named match the largest number of Maryland players selected to the All-Big Ten teams since the Terps joined the league in 2014. They also had eight players named in their inaugural Big Ten season.

CAPTION Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Terps coach Matt Canada speaks with reporters after the University of Maryland football team lost to Michigan State University Saturday afternoon, 24-3. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun) The Maryland men's and women's basketball teams celebrate the start of the season with Maryland Madness at Xfinity Center in College Park on Friday night. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56