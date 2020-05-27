Maryland football lands commitment from four-star defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote

Four-star defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote announced his commitment to Maryland on Wednesday night.
Akingbesote, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect from Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, is a three-star recruit in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, but is rated a four-star by 247 Sports and ESPN. He is ranked the No. 20 defensive tackle in the Class of 2021 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
Akingbesote, a transfer from DeMatha, chose Maryland over offers from Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma, among others.
The Terps’ five top 2021 prospects all play on the defensive line, led by defensive end Demeioun Robinson of Quince Orchard, the No. 58 overall recruit in the country. Defensive tackles Marcus Bradley of Quince Orchard and Taizse Johnson of St. John’s are also four-star prospects.
Maryland’s 2021 class, which includes 15 commitments, 13 of which are from the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, is ranked 11th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten.