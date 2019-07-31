Six new players to watch on the 2019 Maryland football team

A two-star recruit coming out of high school — like Smith, he played his senior year at IMG after playing the bulk of his high school career in Ypsilanti, Mich. — the 6-3, 265-pound tight end started at Buffalo the past two seasons. Along with being the team’s top receiver at tight end with 51 catches for 472 yards and three touchdowns over the past two seasons, Mabry’s blocking ability allowed the Bulls to set school records last season in points (484), touchdowns (64) and all-purpose yards (5,803). He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference. With Locksley promising to make the tight end as big a part of the offense as it was at Alabama, Mabry and sophomore Chigoziem Okonkwo give the Terps playmakers at a position that was barely used for more than blocking the past three years.