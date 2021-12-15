xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Flip of 4-star LB Jaishawn Barham highlights Maryland football’s early national signing day

By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 15, 2021 12:14 PM

It didn’t take long for Maryland football coach Mike Locksley to make a splash on National Signing Day.

Four days after committing to South Carolina, four-star St. Frances linebacker Jaishawn Barham signed with Maryland on Wednesday, bolstering the Terps’ 2022 class on the first day of the early signing period.

It was the first of several big signings for Locksley, who added three four-star prospects Wednesday to raise the Terps’ incoming class to 29th in the country and seventh in the Big Ten.

Barham, who started his high school career at DeMatha in Hyattsville before transferring to St. Frances, is ranked the third best player in Maryland and the No. 8 linebacker in the Class of 2022, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

Locksley also flipped three-star St. Frances offensive lineman Andre Roye Jr. from Penn State on Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect is the No. 65 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 16 player in the state of Maryland, per 247 Sports.

Four-star running back Ramon Brown also signed with the Terps after originally committing to Virginia Tech, while Paint Branch four-star athlete/wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. chose to stay in state.

This story will be updated.

Maryland football Class of 2022

Shaleak Knotts, WR, 4-stars, Monroe, N.C. (Monroe)

Ramon Brown, RB, 4-stars, Midlothian, Va. (Manchester)

Preston Howard, ATH, 3-stars, Owings Mills (McDonogh)

Jayden Sauray, QB, 3-stars, Upper Marlboro (Wise)

Daniel Owens, DL, 3-stars, Towson (Calvert Hall)

Perry Fisher, ATH, 3-stars, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln)

Leon Haughton Jr., WR, 3-stars, Richmond, Va. (Benedictine)

Caleb Wheatland, LB, 3-stars, Chantilly, Va. (Westfield)

Gavin Gibson, S, 3-stars, Cornelius, N.C. (William Amos Hough)

Kellan Wyatt, LB, 3-stars, Severn (Archbishop Spalding)

Lionell Whitaker, CB, 3-stars, Tallahassee, Fla. (James Rickards)

Coltin Deery, IOL, 3-stars, Malvern, Pa. (Malvern Prep)

Ja’Kavion Nonar, OT, 3-stars, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Glades Central)

Lavain Scruggs, ATH, 3-stars, Severn (Archbishop Spalding)

Keon Kindred, OT, 3-stars, Belle Glade, Fla. (Glades Central)

Andrew “Bam” Booker, LB, 3-stars, Cincinnati, Ohio (Winton Woods)

Maximus McCree, OT, 3-stars, Grandview, Mo. (Iowa Central C.C.)

