Maryland to host ESPN College GameDay against Michigan State for first time since 2005

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming back to College Park for the first time in over a decade.
College GameDay announced Saturday morning that next week’s show will be taped at the University of Maryland ahead of the men’s basketball team’s Feb. 29 game against Michigan State.
It marks the fourth time Maryland will appear on the show and the first time it will host College GameDay since 2005, the show’s inaugural year. Maryland defeated then-No. 7 Duke in overtime, 99-92, in the show’s sole appearance at College Park. The Terps are 2-1 when appearing on College GameDay.
“We are thrilled to have been selected to host ESPN College GameDay next week,” coach Mark Turgeon in a statement released by the team. “It will be an incredible day for our program, fans and community. We can’t wait to show Rece, Jay, Seth, LaPhonso and the rest of the crew what College Park is all about!”
Maryland most recently appeared on the show Feb. 15 for a conference matchup with Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The Terps beat the Spartans, 67-60.
Next week’s show will be taped in the Xfinity Center. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with admission free and open to students and the general public. Parking will also be free in select lots around Xfinity Center.
Heading into Sunday’s road matchup against No. 25 Ohio State, Maryland is ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll and sits atop the Big Ten standings.