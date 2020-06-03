Switzerland forward Emma Chardon commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Switzerland forward Emma Chardon has committed to Maryland, according to an announcement on Twitter from women’s basketball recruiting organization Blue Star Europe.
Chardon, a 6-foot-3 forward from Geneva, has played for Geneve Basket in Switzerland’s SB League since 2017. She averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and shot 65.5% from the field this past season as the team finished the regular season 11-5.
In the Under-16 FIBA European Championships in 2018, Chardon finished in the top three in points per game (18.4), rebounds per game (11.3) and field-goal percentage (.537). In the U-18 championships last year, she ranked fifth in scoring (15.8 points), fourth in rebounds (11.8) and fourth in shooting (51.8%).
Chardon is the Terps’ second commitment in the Class of 2021, joining Aurora (Ohio) guard Shyanne Sellers, the No. 44 recruit in ESPN’s top 100 rankings.
Maryland lost four of its top five scorers this offseason after Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell transferred and Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones graduated. Austin, who averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, went to Ole Miss, while Mikesell, the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year who averaged 12.3 points and shot 41.8% from 3-point range as a two-year starter, is headed to Oregon.
The Terps will bring in the nation’s No. 2 recruit in 2020 in St. Frances star forward Angel Reese.