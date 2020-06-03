Switzerland forward Emma Chardon commits to Maryland women’s basketball

Maryland lost four of its top five scorers this offseason after Shakira Austin and Taylor Mikesell transferred and Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones graduated. Austin, who averaged 12 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, went to Ole Miss, while Mikesell, the 2019 Big Ten Freshman of the Year who averaged 12.3 points and shot 41.8% from 3-point range as a two-year starter, is headed to Oregon.